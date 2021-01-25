Every aspect of Maryville College football appeals to Ben Fox.
He played quarterback at Daniel Boone High School, 114 miles northeast of Maryville College’s campus, and coached in the USA South Athletic Conference as an assistant coach at Huntingdon College. That familiarity played a part in Fox being named the 30th head football coach in MC history Monday, but the storied 123-year history of the program was the major selling point.
“To me, it was a slam dunk,” Fox told The Daily Times. “… There are not a lot of schools that have played football at the Division-III level in the South for as long as Maryville has played. We’re talking about over 100 years. There’s only four (schools that can say that) — Centre, Maryville, Rhodes and Sewanee.
“That makes it really attractive because there is a lot of support. When you’ve played football at a school that long, it’s really important, and when you’re a football coach, it is important to work at places where football is important. That makes your job a lot more fun.”
The fun will likely have to wait a few weeks until Fox lays the foundation for the program he intends to build. The Scots will begin practicing Thursday as Fox attempts to assemble a coaching staff he said will include a mix of current assistants and his own guys.
Once that staff is constructed, it will focus on developing a young roster that features more than 80 underclassmen surrounding a core of 20 juniors and seniors that were a part of the Scots’ first-ever outright USA South title and subsequent NCAA Division III Football Championship berth in 2018.
“This is not a complete rebuild,” Fox said. “Now, I wouldn’t be working here if there were not some things that need to be addressed and some changes that need to be made, too. We have to address them and we have to change them, but there are talented players here.
It’s a young team. … That’s exciting and a little bit scary because they don’t know, but it is our job as coaches to teach them and to make sure that they’re having the experience they deserve, which is learning how to be committed, learning about sacrifice, being together, working as hard as they can, having a brotherhood and a family, graduating and seeing value in the degree and winning a lot of football games while we do it.”
Fox has served as offensive coordinator at Centre College for the past three seasons. In 2017, the Colonels ranked second in the Southern Athletic Conference in scoring offense, rushing offense, team passing efficiency and third-down conversion percentage, the latter of which Centre finished 12th in Division III.
The following year, his quarterback Tanner Young was named SAA Player of the Year and Centre ranked seventh in the nation in scoring offense, fourth in passing efficiency and second in yards-per-completion. The Colonels averages 376 total yards and 26 points per game.
He was also the offensive coordinator at Huntingdon in 2016, where his offense ranked third in all of Division III with 543.9 yards per game, as well as eighth in the country in scoring offense at 45.3 points per game.
“Everywhere I’ve been, it’s about two things: what can the line block and what can the quarterback do, and you tailor everything around that,” Fox said. “We have to marry what we’re doing to the players. Whatever they can do well, we have to fit our scheme within that. Our system has enough avenues it can take that we figure out what the guys can do, who the players are that we can count on and the ones who are going to make plays, we have to let them make them.
“It’s a simple formula, but it’s hard to get done.”
Maryville College is afforded the unprecedented opportunity to play four games in the spring and get a feel for Fox’s system before returning to a normal season in the fall. The Scots are schedule to open the spring campaign against Huntingdon on Feb. 27 after having its 2020 season postponed because of the pandemic.
“This is a huge opportunity for us,” Fox said. “Football is a developmental game, and the only way to develop is playing 11-on-11. They’re going to get a chance to develop and play. The biggest thing I want to see this spring is competitive character and improvement. I want to see guys play as hard as they can and keep improving throughout the process.
“… Now, don’t mistake what I’m saying, we’re going to play to win. There’s a scoreboard there for a reason, and if they’re going to turn it on then we plan to try and light it up.”
It will be an important first step toward establishing a culture that Fox describes as being centered around love, accountability, hard work and faith in themselves and the program — the building blocks for what he believes will lead to success for years to come.
“I want this to be a program that is continually competing for conference championships and playoff berths, and competing in and winning playoff games,” Fox said. “That’s ultimately what I want it to be, but my vision for the program is that playing football at Maryville is one of the most incredible experiences of our players’ lives. I don’t want this to be the best thing they do — I want them to do more stuff that is great — but I want this to be a springboard for opportunity.
“… It’s really fun when you’re playing an important game and you’re playing a worthy opponent and you know you’re going to get their best effort, but deep down you know you’ve earned the right to give them yours, too. That’s special.”
