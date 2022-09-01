Mention Elizabethton’s three straight Class 4A BlueCross Bowl appearances and two state championships from 2019-22 and Bryson Rollins offers a simple retort.
“That is all in the past,” Rollins said.
Rollins was one of the best quarterbacks in Tennessee high school football over the past three seasons, going 382-for-575 (66.4%) for 6,281 yards and 84 touchdowns while also rushing for 3,941 yards and 57 more scores during that span, but he is well aware he has to earn that stardom all over again.
The freshman signal caller will get the opportunity to make his name known from the jump after being named Maryville College’s starting quarterback for its season opener against Berry on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Honaker Field.
Rollins beat out a pair of returning quarterbacks in junior Cole McBrayer and sophomore Zach Hollman and fellow freshman Cooper Wick.
“I didn’t know that I was going to be (the starting quarterback), but I knew if I worked hard that I had a chance,” Rollins said. “I just want to step up to the table and be the best I can be to help these guys win.”
“(Rollins) is an elite athlete for a quarterback at our level,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox added. “I think he processes information really quickly. He competes very hard, but he stays calm, and that totality gives him a chance to be successful early.”
Fox believed Rollins could be a multi-year starter before he even signed to play for the Scots.
Rollins was one of Maryville College’s most coveted prospects during the recruiting process, and the full-court press it put on in pursuit of the three-time TSWA All-State quarterback ultimately made the difference.
“Coach Fox played a big role in that because he loved me from the first day that he texted me,” Rollins said. “I told my mother (during the recruiting process) that I just wanted somebody who would commit to me and wanted me all in so I could be the best.”
Fox stated when he was first hired at Maryville College that his offenses are predicated around what the quarterback can do, and a year ago, there were some limitations caused by a two-quarterback system comprised of Nelson Smith and Trevor Thomas.
The Scots ranked tied for third in the USA South in points per game (26.9) and sixth in yards per game (326.2), but with Rollins under center, the entire playbook is open.
“For us, we’re looking for if they have an elite skill, but the bare minimum is they have to be a willing runner,” Fox said. “There are things that Bryson does where he can spray the ball to a couple different areas of the field that maybe some other guys couldn’t, and then there is the run element, too.”
The Scots are experienced at running back, have more depth along the offensive line and boast more talent at wide receiver, so the weight of the offense will not fall on Rollins’ shoulders.
However, when Maryville College does have to rely on its quarterback, there is not much concern that the moment will be too big.
“I don’t worry about it with him that much because he is so calm,” Fox said. “He has played in intense and important football games. I don’t think he is going to be nervous. Now, the game is fast, and he will admit that it is faster than he is used to, but I think the volume of football he has played in his life has helped him.
“I just have to remind him to be himself, and we’ll take what we can get out of that.” Rollins has spent the past three seasons playing at an elite level while racking up wins and accolades, and he does not plan on his freshman campaign being much different.
“The expectation is always to win as many games as you can,” Rollins said. “Every time you step on the field, you have to have enough confidence to know that you can get the job done and help these guys go out with a bang and let nobody be disappointed.”
