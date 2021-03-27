First-year Maryville College coach Ben Fox is accustomed to putting points on the scoreboard.
He was the offensive coordinator at Huntingdon when the Hawks ranked third in all of Division III with 543.9 yards per game and eighth in scoring offense at 45.3 points per game in 2016. Two years later, when he served in the same role at Centre, the Colonels ranked 14th in the nation in scoring offense (41.9).
A 14-3 loss to Brevard on Saturday at Honaker Field in which the Scots mustered 147 total yards proved they are a long way from producing at that level, but that is to be expected with an inexperienced group.
“We’re just trying to find the things we can do well and try to execute those, whereas our defense is has been in the same system, they’re older, they are able to play a lot faster and they know what’s going on,” Fox told The Daily Times. “It is what it is.”
Maryville College’s defense was exceptional during the three-game spring regular season, allowing 12 points and 283.3 points per game, but the offense has done little to support the cause.
The Scots (1-2) are the only team in the USA South to average less than 10 points per game and also rank last in the conference at 198 yards per game.
And yet, the difference in success between the two units ushered in the biggest positive Fox has witnessed in his first two months at the helm.
“I know that they love each other and really care deeply about each other,” Fox said. “With as old and accomplished a defense as we have that is playing as well as they are playing and as young as we are on offense, it would be very easy for the team to splinter, but I’ve been really proud of how the few upperclassmen we have have kept us calm and together.
“They want to win, and we want them to win, but they understand we have to get better. We just have to keep working at it and eventually we’ll breakthrough. I think we’re close, we just have to keep executing plays.”
Fox noted when he was hired that his offense would be predicated on the quarterback’s skillset and what the offensive line could block. The Scots’ most experienced quarterback, junior Nelson Smith, has been sidelined with two separate contract tracing quarantines before deciding to focus on baseball this spring, leaving junior Trevor Thomas, who split time with Smith the first two years of his career, as the unquestioned starter.
Thomas completed 11 of 21 passes for 97 yards, throwing three interceptions against Brevard. In three games, he has a 52.9% completion percentage for 416 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He is at his best outside of the pocket, but an offensive line that features three sophomores and three freshmen has limited his ability to play to his strengths.
“What we’re all trying to do is continue to get better,” Fox said. “We’re just trying to make sure we get enough reps for everybody to get a good evaluation of where they’re at (with the quarterbacks). It’s going to be a big summer for all of them. I think Trevor has improved, but he obviously didn’t play as well as he would have liked to — he certainly didn’t play as well as I would like him to — but it’s hard to throw with a wet ball on a wet field.”
The Scots will have one final opportunity to improve against opposing competition when it hosts Averett at 3 p.m. Friday to conclude the 2021 spring season before entering a pivotal summer in which they will further implement a new offensive system.
“We want to win the games, there is a scoreboard there for a reason, but we want to continue to get better as well,” Fox said. “When you have as many young players as we have, it’s about getting better. We’re trying to balance our upperclassmen who are great players the experience they deserve while getting our freshmen and sophomores better so that they can win and play.
“I’ve been very proud of how hard our guys have fought. The defense has kept us in all these games, but now it’s on some of our young players starting next week to turn the corner.”
