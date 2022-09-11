Maryville College welcomed Centre to Honaker Field with an opportunity to build off a near-upset of Berry in its season opener, only to take two steps backward.
The Scots followed the same path Saturday.
A week after its offense had a second-half resurgence that almost led to a season-opening win, Maryville traveled to Centre and struggled in a 20-10 loss inside Farris Stadium in Danville, Kentucky. The Scots (0-2) mustered 144 total yards, averaging 2.5 yards per play. Centre (2-0) allowed Hanover quarterback Matthew Weimer to amass 344 total yards in its season opener, but Maryville College freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins was unable to produce at the same level. The Elizabethton High School product completed nine of his 24 passes for 93 yards and an interception.
A turnover on downs near midfield gave Maryville College an opportunity to assert itself early, but it had to settle for a 31-yard field goal from senior kicker Trey Hampton.
Centre responded with a field goal of its own and then Nick Osterman connected with Will McDaniel for a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Colonels a 10-3 lead that lasted until halftime.
Centre orchestrated an 8-play, 72-yard touchdown drive capped by a 10-yard pass from Osterman to Ashton Foos on its opening possession of the second half.The Scots showed some resiliency with senior running back Cody Estep punching in a 5-yard touchdown to cap an 8-play, 73-yards scoring drive, but it proved to be the offense’s last gasp. Maryville College totaled five yards over its final three possessions to continue a non-conference losing streak that dates back to Sept. 16, 2017.
The Scots get one final chance to end that drought this season when they host Shenandoah at 1 p.m. Saturday on Honaker Field.
