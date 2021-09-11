Maryville College could not have started any worse.
A fumble by junior wide receiver Mikel Santos on the Scots opening possession was followed by three straight series spoiled by protection breakdowns that led to junior quarterback Nelson Smith being sacked.
“The entire first half was not us,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox said. “We had a turnover on the first drive and then three straight series ended with sacks that were caused by mental errors. One (mental error) is maybe a player’s fault, but three is clearly our fault. I didn’t prepare them well enough because it was three plays where we had what we wanted and didn’t protect well enough.”
The inability of Maryville College’s offensive line to pave the way up front has been the foundation for a frustrating offensive start that continued in a 40-21 loss to Centre on Saturday at Honaker Field.
The Scots (0-2) offensive philosophy revolves around running the football and vertical play-action passes, but the latter is has a lower success rate without the former being successful. Maryville College rushed 26 times for 76 yards (2.9 yards per carry) against then-No. 25 Berry to open the season and regressed against Centre, picking up a meager 32 yards on 17 carries (1.9 yards per carry).
Those numbers are even worse when sacks are included — as they are in college. Smith has been sacked 11 times for a combined loss of 77 yards through the first two games of the season, plummeting Maryville College’s rushing total to 31 yards.
“Our offensive line has played two really good defensive fronts,” Fox said. “I think Centre’s nose guard, Oliver Hunter, is one of the best defensive tackles in the country. I believed that when I worked there because I watched how hard he plays, how productive he is and how much disruption he causes.
“We just have to keep getting better.”
Junior center Jace Brittain does not believe the struggles stem from anything systemic or something that has not translated since the Fox took over the program in the spring. He attributes the issues to it being early in the season and an offensive line that features three underclassmen gaining cohesiveness.
“We’ve been going hard in practice, but on our calls we’re just not picking up some of our guys,” Jace Brittain said. “We’re getting better, and I think next week we’re going to take it to them.”
Regardless of the problems it has caused, the offensive line remains confident in its abilities, and the times it has allowed the offense to operate, the Scots look dangerous.
It gave Smith time to throw when he fired a dart to sophomore wide receiver Sean Carter Jr. for a 35-yard touchdown before halftime, and Maryville College’s final two drives each ended with touchdowns. Smith was able to find senior wide receiver over the top for a 38-yard touchdown and then Smith found senior wide receiver Jacob Cortez — albeit after a Centre defensive back fell in coverage — for a 77-yard gain. Two plays later, Smith found pay dirt on a 2-yard touchdown run.
“What they show is if we do what we’re coached to do and do what we’re being told to do, it works,” Fox said. “When they are executing and we’re putting them in positions to be successful, it works, and it works because we have good players.”
“I think this offensive line can be the best in the conference,” Brittain added. “We know the first conference game is coming up and everybody is excited. It’s going to be a big one for us, so we just have to keep improving.”
