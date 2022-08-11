The Maryville College football team opened fall camp Thursday with an energy that was not present a year ago.
In a span of six months, the Scots hired Ben Fox as the 30th head coach in program history, played a shortened four-game spring season that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and began preparation for a 10-game slate in the fall.
It all felt like a blur, and the program was never able to find its footing during a state of transition, which played a part in Maryville College losing four of its first five games last season.
“I think last year I grossly underestimated what a full offseason can do,” Fox told The Daily Times. “I think our guys were tired when they got to training camp last year. I know the coaches were tired.
“This group has worked really hard since January and done everything we’ve asked them to do. I’m excited to watch all their work pay off.”
A return to normal included the first time the new regime could recruit its own class from start to finish, and there are several freshmen who are expected to compete for playing time at nearly every position.
“There are no sacred cows,” Fox said. “We’re a team that had one kid make All-Conference (senior offensive lineman Jace Brittain). Now, I think a couple more probably should have, but they didn’t. Obviously, we have some leaders who have played a lot of football and know what is going on, but we also have a lot of young guys who are talented and excited about playing.”
A huge emphasis was placed on quarterback and wide receiver in recruiting as Maryville College attempts to boast a more dynamic passing attack after ranking fourth in the USA South in passing yards per game last season (202.8).
Freshmen Bryson Rollins and Cooper Wick are competing alongside junior Cole McBrayer and sophomore Zach Hollman to replace graduated signal callers Nelson Smith and Trevor Thomas while double-digit newcomers comprise what will be a new-look receiving corps.
The Scots also feature more depth on the offensive and defensive lines and a more talented secondary.
“We kind of have this philosophy that once you prove that you can play at a championship level, you’ll play,” Fox said. “Playing college football is really fun, but practicing college football is not really fun. Once a guy proves that he can play and help us win games. For some guys, that’s the end of their senior year, and for others, it’s the very first game they ever play.”
Maryville College will have the opportunity to identify those individuals as it prepares for its season opener against Berry on Sept. 3 at Honaker Field, but it also wants to ensure it is creating a foundation that is better than the hastily laid one it was forced to build upon last season.
“I told our team last night that the goal of training camp is to make sure that when we leave, everybody in the program, players and coaches, are all pulling in the same direction,” Fox said. “We need to identify how we’re going to play and have a good idea about what we want to look like and who we want to be and that we’re focused and understand the detail assignment within the schemes that we’re using.”
