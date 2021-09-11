Maryville College shook free of its first-half malaise in an instant.
Junior quarterback Nelson Smith, gifted with a clean pocket that rarely materialized through the first two quarters, threaded a bullet to Sean Carter Jr. in stride, allowing the senior wide receiver to meander down the sideline for a touchdown seconds before halftime.
It was a dose of momentum the Scots desperately needed, but Centre never let it get administered.
The Colonels opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive to kickstart a run of 20 unanswered points that spoiled any thoughts of a celebratory home opener at Honaker Field, one that ended with a 40-21 loss Saturday.
“They’re quarterback (Trentin Dupper) is very good,” said Maryville College coach Ben Fox, who coached Dupper when he was Centre’s offensive coordinator in 2019. “He’s a special person and a special competitor. He made a couple of plays and they go down and score, and then we answered very poorly offensively.
“That’s been the theme, and obviously it’s my fault that we’re not prepared better. I think we’re getting the right guys in the right spots, but we have to continue to improve each day.”
Dupper tortured Maryville College (0-2), completing 21 of his 32 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 71 yards on 14 carries. He accounted for 64 of the 75 yards during Centre’s touchdown drive to begin the third quarter, including two 20-plus passes to Jordan Gunter on separate third down conversions and a seven-yard run to pick up a fourth-and-2.
An interception on the Scots’ ensuing drive allowed Centre (2-0) to take over the Maryville College 10-yard line, ultimately leading to a 22-yard field goal by Cam Tegge. The next two Maryville College possessions resulted in three-and-outs while Centre mustered an 11-play, 65-yard touchdown drive and another series that led to a Tegge field goal to put the Scots in an insurmountable 40-7 hole.
It is the most points Maryville College has surrendered since Oct. 12, 2019 (45 at Huntingdon), but it was a result of an offense that forced its defensive teammates to play 87 snaps. The Scots surrendered 423 total yards and did themselves no favors by allowing the Colonels to convert 12 of their 22 third-down attempts and all four of their fourth-down attempts.
“It’s a team game, and our defense played an inordinate amount of snaps,” Fox told The Daily Times. “We have to find a way to string drives together, execute plays and do a better job of getting stuff done. Maybe we have to be a little more aggressive with our playcalling to mask some of the issues we’re dealing with, but we’ll get back to work and figure it out.”
Maryville College will have to wait another until next season to try and pick up its first non-conference win since 2017, but what lies ahead is far more important.
In 2018, the Scots suffered a 40-6 loss to Centre and proceeded to win seven straight games en route to their first outright USA South championship. They hope a similar journey can start at 1 p.m. Saturday against Methodist.
“Everything we want is still out in front of us,” Fox said. “The good thing is that we have a group of seniors who went through the exact same thing as freshmen with a very similar score after the second game. They won seven straight games after that and won the conference championship.
“They know it can be done, but we have to get better. Our goal for this season is to reach our full potential, whatever that may be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.