Maryville College senior quarterback Nelson Smith could only muster three words after a 38-17 victory over Southern Virginia on Saturday at Honaker Field, ending a hellacious four-week stretch that saw a near-upset against then-No. 25 Berry and the optimism that ensued turn into a multitude of struggles.
“It was amazing,” Smith said with a smile.
Maryville College coach Ben Fox understands the feeling, having watched his team do everything in its power to avoid what occurred in its first four games only to continually fall short.
“What makes football special is you do a lot of work and preparation for every single game, and it feels so good to win and hurts so bad to lose,” Fox told The Daily Times. “After four straight losses, this was a hurt football team because they had worked very hard, but they bounced back and had our best week of practice since training camp.”
Maryville College’s persistence paid off, even after the opening kickoff.
Southern Virginia (1-4, 0-3 USA South) jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but the Scots (1-4, 1-2) kept their heads held high.
Smith responded to a 74-yard touchdown catch by Southern Virginia’s Woodson Francois with a bomb of his own, connecting with senior wide receiver Jacob Cortez for a 51-yard gain that set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown for freshman running back Cam Malone.
In recent weeks, sparks like that have failed to catch fire, but this one ignited the entire team.
Senior quarterback Trevor Thomas replaced Smith under center for the final three drives of the first half — part of Maryville College’s game plan — and completed a bubble screen to junior Mykel Santos for a 39-yard touchdown with two minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the Scots a 13-10 lead.
MC had been outscored 47-0 in the third quarter through the first four weeks of the season, but Smith tossed that issue to the side as he drove the Scots up and down the field after the intermission.
The Joelton native fired a perfectly-placed pass right over a non-suspecting defender’s helmet for a 28-yard completion to sophomore tight end Danner Hill, setting up a nine-yard quarterback draw for a touchdown. The next series, Smith hit senior Hunter Burke for a 41-yard gain before delivering a strike to Cortez for a 26-yard score in the back of the end zone.
A three-yard touchdown pass to Hill came on the Scots’ next possession, and Thomas capped a string of four-straight touchdown drives by orchestrating a 15-play, 76-yard series that ate 10:08 off the clock.
“You can look back at our games and look at the numbers and see that the deficit in most of the games has come in the third quarter,” Smith said. “That was big emphasis for us all week, not coming out flat and executing. I think we did a pretty good job of that and showed what happens when we do that.”
With the offense able to sustain drives, MC’s defense returned to the dominant form it had in Rome, Georgia to open the season, allowing 97 total yards over the course of six drives allow the Scots to rattle off 32 unanswered points.
Maryville College is now tasked with building continued success, starting with a trip to Brevard, North Carolina to face Brevard at 2 p.m. Oct. 9.
“After the first four games, it’s 0-4 — no way around it,” Smith said. “We really took a moment as a team just to breathe, look at what we have left and say, ‘Let’s go 6-0.’ How do you go 6-0? By going 1-0 every week.
“To win the game, you have to win the week, and that goes back to practice, walkthrough and film study. I think we did a really good job of staying intense this week, and I think that was the difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.