The Maryville College men's soccer team won three major USA South Athletic Conference awards as well as several selections to the all-conference teams Thursday.
Maryville College junior forward Ndubueze Henry was named the USA South Player of the Year, sophomore midfielder Craig McIlwraith was tabbed as the conference's Rookie of the Year honor and Pepe Fernandez earned his fourth Coach of the Year distinction from the league.
Henry is the second Scot to be named player of the year, joining Caleb Lucas in 2016. The Lagos, Nigeria native leads the USA South with 13 assists and his 29 points rank second.
McIlwraith is the first Maryville College to win rookie of the year after posting five goals and three assists.
Sophomore defender Noah Putnam joined Henry and McIlwraith on the All-Conference team. The trio also earned First Team West Division recognition along with junior goalkeeper Mykal Manfred.
Senior forward Austin Vineyard, junior midfielder Jason Betts and freshman defender Grayson Dugan were named to the West Division second team and senior midfielder Josh Campbell was placed on the All-Sportsmanship team.
Maryville College hosts Averett in the first round of the USA South tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday.
