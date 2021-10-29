Maryville College senior forward Bailey Sipos, sophomore midfielder Hailey Cartt and senior defender Lexi Reeves were all named to the USA South women's soccer All-Conference team on Friday.
All three were also placed on the West Division First Team along with senior midfielder Zoey Van Hook and senior defender Maggie Wilson. Senior forward Kelsey Green earned a spot on the West Division Second Team while senior defender Emilie Guigou was placed on the All-Sportsmanship team.
The Scots (10-6-2) face Southern Virginia on the road in the USA South tournament quarterfinals at 5 p.m. today.
