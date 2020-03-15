Like she had virtually every day of her life, Christina White woke up Friday morning with softball on her mind.
Tightening the laces on her cleats before she trotted onto the field. Back-handing a hard-hit grounder in the hole at shortstop and firing to first base to beat the batter by half a step. Waiting just long enough on a change-up and pulling the first pitch of the game into right field.
Everything about softball makes White happy, and the Maryville College senior couldn’t wait for another chance to get between the lines and have her name written at the top of the batting order.
The reality of the moment, however, was complicating everything.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the sports world had grinded to a halt around the globe.
The first big domino to fall in the United States was the NBA suspending its season on Wednesday night after a player tested positive for COVID-19. By mid-afternoon on Thursday, every NCAA Division I conference had canceled its basketball tournaments.
Later that afternoon, the NCAA canceled its Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Even later than that, the NCAA canceled all of its remaining winter and spring championship events.
The organization, however, had not announced anything about the regular season or conference tournaments for spring sports.
So when White went to bed on Thursday, she had not been told she couldn’t play anymore. Thus, when White woke up on Friday there was still a glimmer of hope she didn’t have to hang up her cleats for good.
What followed, however, was a surreal day full of uncertainty, hard-hitting text messages, a player-only gathering dominated by unhealthy snacks and somber music, and two more trips to the field — the first a heart-to-heart with coaches and teammates and the second a late-night game of glow-in-the-dark wiffle ball.
The end of the day brought the harsh reality that despite an off-season full of hard work and the best start in program history, the seniors would never get to walk off the field on their own terms.
“Right now I feel like coach (Leah) Kelly has given us the weekend off and I am having my first spring break ever,” White said on Saturday. “I don’t think it has really set in.”
‘So don’t bring our travel bags?’
For Kelly, the season officially ended at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
That’s when she was notified the USA South Athletic Conference had decided to cancel the spring sports season. Kelly was asked to not tell the players about the news until 3:30 p.m. when Maryville was going to gather the athletes from all its teams to tell them at the same time.
It didn’t take four hours for the players to figure it out. Kelly had to tell them to be at the meeting and that all campus travel had been suspended. White immediately responded to the text message with one of her own: “So don’t bring our travel bags I assume?”
Kelly’s reply was succinct but razor sharp: “No ma’am.”
Other schools in the area had canceled their spring seasons, including Mary Baldwin University — the team Maryville was supposed to play twice on Friday. The road trip was going to take the Scots from Mary Baldwin to Averett for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Even after Kelly’s text, the Maryville players kept dreaming of hitting the road for Danville, Virginia, to have a joint Senior Day with the Averett players.
“It didn’t really feel like we were going to get hit with it,” Maryville senior third baseman Morgan Brewer said Saturday. “It never really crossed my mind we would be in this situation even after other schools started to close. We really did not expect it to get like this.
“I remember (Friday) coach Kelly said we were not traveling and you don’t need a travel bag, I still had it in my mind we would leave in the morning.”
Four hours seemed like an eternity to wait alone for all the details so the players met in a room at the Cooper Athletic Center so they could be together.
As players filed in over the course of the next two hours, they heard a loop of a playlist full of sad songs from Brewer’s phone.
The underclassmen consoled the seniors, and everyone had snacks. Nobody turned on the lights.
“It was like whenever you go through a heartbreak and you want ice cream, chocolate and chips,” White said. “All the bad stuff.”
At 2 p.m. they finally got confirmation. The USA South announced it was canceling spring sports.
“It was nice for us to be together, waiting to hear the news,” Brewer said. “We all prayed it wasn’t going to be what it was, but deep down we knew it was going to be the end for us. Our teammates kept bringing us snacks and helping us cope with the idea we wouldn’t ever play softball again.”
‘Really does feel like a loss’
When the tearful meeting with all of the teams ended, the softball players went to the field, sat in the dugout and cried some more.
In the process of building the best softball program in the USA South and one of the best in the Southeast Region over the last five-plus seasons, Kelly has given countless speeches full of strategy, encouragement, correction and discipline.
Nothing, however, could have prepared her for what she had to do on Friday. There was no more hope of winning a third consecutive conference title or making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Everything the players had been working for no longer had an end game.
“A lot of people say it’s just a sport but when you see a kid’s heart break, then you tell them the vision they had of what their year was going to look like, it really does feel like a loss,” Kelly said. “What was taken from them was being part of something. We have no control over it. It’s not like we should have played harder or anything like that.
“As a coach you anticipate the conversations at the end of the year such as ‘We played our hearts out and things didn’t go our way.’ To have to rephrase that, ‘You did everything you could but you don’t get to finish,’ is really hard.”
The Scots had won six in a row and at 9-1 overall were off to the best start in team history. With a unique blend of speed, power and chemistry that was building by the day, they felt like they were just starting to hit their stride.
Seniors White, Brewer, Ashton Hayden, Allison Botts and Reid Ballard were at the heart of it.
They had scored 101 runs in 10 games and felt like they were close to reaching as high a level as Maryville had ever reached. The Scots had played in an NCAA regional each of the last two seasons and were disappointed not to advance both years.
This year they would enter the postseason with as much talent as they’ve had, experience and knowledge of what it was likely to take to get over the hump.
“This is the most fun I’ve had coaching a team in a long time,” Kelly said. “There was a lot of coaching to do, but there was also a lot of watching them play with how exciting we were. The sky was the limit with this team.
“They were really on their way to doing something special. If that meant a championship, great. If that meant playing every game our hardest, then that’s great, too.”
‘I did play with my absolute full heart’
Following the dugout meeting the team went to dinner and then someone brought up the idea of going back to the field for one more game together on their home field.
Glow-in-the-dark whiffle ball.
They spray painted the bat, the ball and the bases and for four hours they played as if they did not have a care in the world.
It was a night of hilarity and companionship, and nothing that happened the next day or the day after that mattered to anyone.
Around 11 p.m. the game was over and the players left the field for the final time this season — the seniors for the last time in their lives. They laughed. They cried. They hugged.
And they thought about the last time they had left the field after a competitive game. On March 8, the Scots swept a doubleheader against North Carolina Wesleyan, and in doing so showed the level of domination they expected to continue for the next month and a half.
Earlier Friday, Kelly asked the players to think back the last game they had played.
Had they left it all on the field? Every single one of the players said yes.
“I definitely agree that I did play with my absolute full heart,” Brewer said. “Every game, especially this year knowing it was my last season I was going to lay it all out. If you look at the stats I didn’t have great games. I didn’t hit that well at all, but I know I did the best I could. I didn’t go up with any hesitation.
“I did everything I could to better the team. Even though my performance wasn’t great, our last game was a run rule in the fifth inning. I’m proud of the team and what we’ve done. Even though we only played 10 games I couldn’t have asked for more out of them.”
