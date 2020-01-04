As Klaire Varney’s mentality evolves into the most valuable of intangibles, Maryville College’s potential to finish at the top of the USA South Athletic Conference soars to heights it hasn’t reached in several seasons.
Two days after texting her coach to tell him she wanted one of the Scots’ toughest defensive assignments of the season, Varney on Saturday afternoon delivered a performance that set the tone for a 74-45 victory over visiting Piedmont at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
Piedmont (7-7, 3-2) is a regular at the top of the conference standings. Last season the Lions won the USA South Tournament title behind the star power of conference Player of the Year Amari Price.
Understanding Piedmont’s success begins with point guard, Varney told Maryville coach Darrin Travillian in a few text messages on Thursday she wanted the responsibility to limit her effectiveness.
Then she followed through by helping to force Price to commit six turnovers in the first half as the Scots (10-4, 3-2) raced to a 38-21 halftime lead.
“I know how much my team depends on me,” Varney said. “With all of that on me it motivates me even more to be that player for them. I had a lot of motivation to get her shut down.”
Price did tie for Piedmont’s high scorer with 11 points, but much of that came in transition. In half-court sets she had no chance against an organized and focused Maryville defense.
Varney had plenty of help around her, and the highlight was the effort of post players Abbi Joseph and Kelley Wandell to defend inside and out. That was a tougher task against the Lions, who had several players bigger and taller than Wandell and Joseph.
The other guards hustled to keep their players in front of them as much as possible and contested most of their shots. Piedmont shot 32.1% (9 of 28) in the first half and committed 14 turnovers.
The Lions scored the first four points of the game within 75 seconds of the opening tip, but it was all Maryville after that. The Scots led by eight points at the end of the first quarter and once Kelley Wandell made a jump shot two minutes into the second quarter for a 23-12 lead, the margin never again sank into single digits.
The defensive effort and offensive execution were impressive. The Scots’ hustle took the performance to the next level.
“You either have that fight in you or you don’t,” Travillian said. “As a coach you try to squeeze it out and get people to that level, but at the same time you want to go out there with people that are willing to scrap and claw. I thought that was contagious when the first few people were willing to dive on the floor and then everyone else was willing to do it, too.”
Freshman Courtney Carruthers, a Maryville High School graduate, led the Scots with 18 points. She scored 13 during a second half that saw the Scots never give Piedmont a sniff of momentum.
Varney followed with 14 points, six rebounds and five steals. Shelby Hix had a Varney-like performance with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Elsa Eckenrod had 10 points and six rebounds.
Maryville is off for a week before playing at Covenant. The Scots’ challenge is to maintain their momentum for the rest of conference play to give themselves a chance to make up the difference of two games in the loss column behind Huntingdon and Berea.
The Scots lost to both teams in December, but performances like they had in non-conference play and the one they had Saturday against Piedmont are proof they have what it takes to take down another conference crown.
“The next step is for them to understand this is where you want to be all the time,” Travillian said. “This is a team that went on the road at Transylvania and beat a top-10 team in the country. We went on the road and beat an Emory & Henry team that I think is a top-20 team. Then we have some games we lose and we weren’t locked in.
“Our big challenge is to consistently give great effort, to consistently stay locked in as a team and to go out and battle really hard and execute. If we do that every single day, I feel like we’re competitive with everybody on our schedule.”
