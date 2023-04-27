Maryville College President Dr. Bryan Coker has been selected to serve on the NCAA Division III Presidents Council, the division’s highest governing body, the college announced Thursday.
The council’s purpose is to establish and direct the general policy and strategic plan of Division III, which is the largest of NCAA’s three divisions with 433 active schools, 44 voting conferences and almost 200,000 student-athletes. Established in 1973, D3 is made up of roughly 40% of all NCAA student-athletes, including those who make up the MC athletics teams, and scholarships are awarded based on academic merit and financial need.
“I believe deeply in the student-athlete experience, especially at the NCAA Division III level,” Coker said in a university release. “Having worked with NCAA athletics at four different institutions at both the Division I and III levels, I have seen many dimensions of the student-athlete experience. I look forward to bringing that experience to the NCAA Presidents Council.”
The 20-member body consists of 18 college presidents and chancellors, as well as two student-athletes, who have the ability to make recommendations to the NCAA Board of Governors on D3-related matters such as championships and the allocation of funds. In addition, the Presidents Council may sponsor legislation independent of the body’s Management Council.
During his four-year term, effective immediately, Coker will represent Maryville College and the College’s home athletic conference, the Collegiate Conference of the South.
