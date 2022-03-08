Zach Fritts is not unlike any other baseball player.
The junior outfielder grew up with dreams of hitting walk-off home runs. It turns out a game-winning sacrifice bunt is just as euphoric.
Fritts squared up with the intention to move two Maryville College runners into scoring position in the bottom of the 10th inning, but Berry pitcher Will Marquart fired an errant throw to first. Pinch runner Matthew Petzelt rounded third and scored to complete an 8-7 come-from-behind victory Tuesday at Scotland Yard.
“You always want to hit the home run because it’s flashy and everything, but the little things work, too,” Fritts told The Daily Times. “Glad for all the years of practice (at bunting) and all the coaches teaching me how to do it better.
“That’s probably the one thing that nobody really practices, but it finally paid off.”
Senior catcher Peyton Milam led off the bottom of the 10th with a single to right field before getting replaced by Perzelt on the bases.
Marquart attempted to throw Perzelt out at second after Maryville College junior second baseman Jimmy Meredith laid down a sacrifice bunt, but Marquart’s throw skipped into center field.
After taking two balls, Fritts followed suit with a bunt of his own, and Berry was once again unable to defend against it, this time allowing the Scots (7-4) to storm the field and celebrate.
“Our message lately has been, ‘Let’s play for the team,’ and when they didn’t get an out (on the first sac bunt), we were going to do it again,” Maryville College coach Clint Helton said. “That shows that’s why you put pressure on the defense and force them to make a play.”
The bunt capped a rally that started — and nearly finished — two innings earlier when the Scots scored three runs in the eighth on RBI singles by Kasey Ross, Gabe Lopez and Meredith trim Berry’s deficit to 7-6.
Heritage alum Max Bowers almost added to the total with a blast to left that would have been a go-ahead grand slam if not for Berry left fielder Trace Cate making a leaping catch at the wall.
However, Maryville College never wavered after the missed opportunity.
Senior outfielder Nelson Smith doubled down the right-field line to lead off the ninth and then pinch runner Carter Crow advanced to third on a fly ball to right off the bat of Christian Carlton. Zac Graham played the tying run with a liner up the middle that ricocheted off Berry pitcher Mason Carnes’ leg.
“We’re just resilient,” Fritts said. “We’ve put ourselves in hard situations so that when we’re in a game, it’s kind of just normal. We all just trust each other and believe in one another. We always have each other’s backs and know at the end of the day we’re going to get it done.”
Berry entered play tabbed No. 4 in the NCAA Division III South rankings and is also receiving votes in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA top 25 poll.
None of that was enough to cast doubt on the Scots, who have already notched two other come-from-behind wins in which they trailed entering the fifth inning.
“This is a great win,” Fritts said. “I can really see this helping us. Coming off a tough weekend, we could have easily laid down, but we knew that we could do it together, and I think it’s going to provide some great things going into the future.”
