The basketball talent in East Tennessee has boomed, and Maryville College coach Raul Placeres has been at the forefront to witness it.
The rise in talent became apparent to Placeres when he was coaching with the AAU program BMaze Elite, but he has even seen it while hosting the Maryville College men’s basketball individual camp.
“Think about how well a lot of the local kids in this area are doing in college basketball — Joe Anderson, Dante Harris, Ques Glover, Drew Pember — and there are a bunch of guys right now that are in high school that we’re going to be seeing on TV for the next couple of years,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “The level of basketball has really risen here in the last three to five years with a lot more Division-I caliber players.”
Anderson, Harris and some of the best high school players in the area have participated in Maryville College’s individual camp over the years, and Placeres believes the next wave of talent will be at the 41st iteration of the camp, which starts Monday and runs through Thursday.
The doors of the Cooper Athletic Center will open at 7:30 a.m. each day and the camp schedule runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The camp is still accepting participants and parents may sign up at Maryville College’s website. Walk-ups will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday. The cost is $190 including lunch or $170 without lunch.
“We take it very seriously,” Placeres said. “Families sacrifice so much for their kids to play sports, no matter what the amount is, and we want to provide a good service for them and a good experience for the kids.
“... We try to give these kids everything we’ve got for four days. I really enjoy it, and I hope as many kids in our community that want to learn some basketball and have fun doing at the same time come and join us.”
