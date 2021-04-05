Sara Quatrocky, who was named Maryville College's interim athletic director in December, moved into the position full-time Monday, becoming the ninth athletic director in program history and the first to serve in the role without coaching or teaching responsibilities.
"Our Athletic Department currently has incredible momentum in these challenging times, and we certainly want to maintain that momentum," Maryville College president Dr. Bryan F. Coker said in a university release. "While we could certainly spend time, money and energy on a full-scale search process, we are convinced such a search would not yield a stronger candidate."
Quatrocky will be responsible for strategic and visionary leadership of the athletic programs, including the cultivation of philanthropic support. The job description aligns with Coker's desire to greater utilize sports programs to position the College for greater visibility, growth and advancement.
Maryville College intended to conduct a search for a candidate to fill the permanent position, but Quatrocky proven leadership abilities, as well as positive feedback from coaches, necessitated a change of plans.
She joined Maryville College in 2019 following a national search for an associate athletic director, a position in which she was responsible for assisting then-athletic director Kandis Schram, ensuring compliance with NCAA, USA South Athletic Conference and college policies and procedures, contract administration, strategic planning and assessment, budget planning and personnel oversight.
Prior to Maryville College, Quatrocky worked for Lynn's athletic department for more than 12 years and served at Rhodes College as the senior woman administrator for athletics.
She has represented various men's and women's sports while serving on numerous NCAA committees.
"The future of MC Athletics looks quite bright under Sara's leadership," Coker said, "and I could not be more excited and optimistic about her ability to build on a solid legacy of success on and off our fields and courts."
