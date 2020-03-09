Maryville College softball freshman Courtney Deck picked up her second conference honor in three weeks.
Deck, a Heritage High School graduate, was named Rookie of the Week by the USA South Athletic Conference for her performances in four games over the weekend.
She hit 8-for-14 (.571) with an on-base percentage of .600. She had an inside-the-park home run on her way to two RBI and six runs. She also stole three bases.
Deck was named Rookie of the Week two weeks ago after her college debut. Maryville teammate and fellow Heritage graduate Jazmine Geary won the award last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.