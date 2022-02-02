Elsa Eckenrod walked off of a Randy Lambert Court towards the small group of kindergarten students wearing “No. 22” t-shirts with her name on the back.
In the back hallway that leads to the Maryville College women's basketball team's locker room, she posed for pictures and exchanged high fives with the exhilarated children who were seeing Eckenrod in a much different light than the one they see Monday through Friday at Montvale Elementary School, where she serves as a teacher’s assistant for Candice Gardner’s kindergarten class.
“I made a joke with my teachers because I knew it was going to be a very intense game,” Eckenrod told The Daily Times. “Basketball Elsa and teacher Ms. Elsa are very different people, so I was joking with them and said maybe that was the Lord’s way of keeping me in check. It made my entire day, them coming out and supporting me. They are the sweetest and I love teaching them. For them to come see me in a different light was really cool.”
Moments before Eckenrod was greeted by her students, her Maryville College team came up short in a valiant second half comeback effort against rival Piedmont College, 78-71, where she finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Once she was among the children that know her as "Ms. Elsa," however, any sign of defeat had left Eckenrod’s face.
Having the class in attendance at Cooper Athletics Center on Saturday was originally supposed to be a surprise that was a month in the making, but if there is one thing Eckenrod has learned in her time as a TA, kindergarteners are not the best at keeping secrets.
“One of them came up to me one day last week and said, ‘I can’t wait for your game, Ms. Elsa!,” Eckenrod said. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I was confused. It was a secret until about midweek this past week, so good for them. They held out that long.”
Eckenrod is making the most of her super senior season — a distinction given to college athletes across the country who were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the COVID pandemic — both on and off of the court.
Off the court, she’s gaining valuable classroom experience, combining her love of basketball and education to teach children and she one day hopes to do both.
Her plan after leaving Maryville is to earn a Master’s degree in counseling while working as a graduate assistant coach for a college basketball team. She’s aiming to do that at the University of South Dakota because of the school’s women’s hoops prowess.
Eckenrod drew inspiration for this career path at an early age, thanks to her mother, Kelly.
“I grew up around (basketball) my entire life,” Eckenrod said. “My mom was a coach. I love both basketball and teaching, just the fundamentals of literally anything. Basketball is why I got into education. I want to teach education but I also want to teach basketball, too.”
On the court the McMinnville native has been one of Scots’ head coach Darrin Travillian’s key leaders.
When MC played at Berea College on Jan. 26, Eckenrod put herself in exclusive company as far as the program is concerned by grabbing her 500th career rebound. She was honored with a game ball prior to the Piedmont game.
On the season, Eckenrod is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds, making it no mystery as to why Travillian was ecstatic to have her back for one more year.
“She came into my office last year and said, ‘Coach, I’m coming back for my fifth year,” Travillian said. “That’s like signing the best recruit that you could get, right? A fifth-year captain who does the things that you want to do, who plays hard and also is a good basketball player and comes back and what’s to be a leader again is really, really important. We’ve been really blessed with five years of it and we’re going to enjoy the heck out of this next month.”
For Travillian, Eckenrod’s past five seasons have been more than just what she has done when she’s in the game. Her leadership has been key in the program’s successes during her four-year plus run at MC, including during its USA South title last season.
“There are a few things in this world that I value a lot,” Travillian said. “I value loyalty, I value people being honest and I value people who work hard for you and (Eckenrod) does all three of those things. I think those are the kinds of ethics that are being lost on a lot of people in this world but they’re not being lost on her.”
Eckenrod hasn’t looked back on her decision to return. When it was time to make a decision about her future just over a year ago, there was no question that the opportunities a fifth season presented were too good to pass up.
“To have four years of basketball in college, not a lot of people get that opportunity,” Eckenrod said. “Those four years were amazing and that I was able to get handed another year of basketball, I could not pass that up. I would never pass up another opportunity to play with Shelby Hix or Hannah Jones or Courtney Carruthers. The whole team we had last year, the girls that are in that locker room, they make it worth it every single day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.