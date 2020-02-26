Maryville College freshman Felix Uadiale has been named Rookie of the Year for the 2019-20 season by the USA South Athletic Conference men's basketball coaches.
Uadiale is the first Maryville player to win the award.
The McDonough, Georgia, native led all rookies with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also averaged 9.8 points and one block per game while appearing in all 25 games. He was named Rookie of the Week four times.
In Tuesday's conference tournament loss at Covenant, Uadiale had a career-high 16 rebounds.
"I'm really proud of Felix and his body of work throughout the year," coach Raul Placeres said. "For a freshman to almost average a double-double for the year, that's extremely impressive. The great thing about Felix is that we're nowhere near his ceiling as a basketball player. That makes me really excited about him and our program
