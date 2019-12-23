Maryville College basketball player Felix Uadiale's name is becoming synonymous with the USA South Athletic Conference's Rookie of the Week Award.
The freshman won it again this week for the third time this season.
This week's award comes after Uadiale had 21 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to North Carolina Wesleyan last week.
