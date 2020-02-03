For the fourth time this season, Maryville College freshman Felix Uadiale has been named the USA South Athletic Conference's Rookie of the Week.
Uadiale averaged 17.5 points and 11 rebounds in two games — one win and one loss — last week.
In Saturday's win over visiting Huntingdon College, he had 23 points and 15 rebounds. He shot 8 of 11 (72%) from the floor and 7 of 8 (88%) from the free-throw line. He also blocked three shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.