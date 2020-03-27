Seven days after suffering the worst injury of his life and having his basketball season cut short, Maryville College sophomore Nick Clifton was back in action — as a waiter.
Such is life when you can’t sit still.
Clifton is well known on Maryville’s campus as the school’s best basketball player, but so many other people around the city, the rest of the state and his native Georgia know him for his work in the community.
The forward’s impact off the court is why he recently was honored as a Newman Civic Fellow.
The Newman Civic Fellowship recognizes and supports community-committed students who are changemakers and public problem solvers. Fellows are nominated by their president or chancellor on the basis of their potential for public leadership.
The fellowship is sponsored by Campus Compact — a national coalition of more than 1,000 colleges and universities committed to the public purposes of higher education.
As a Newman Civic Fellow, Clifton will be provided with training and resources that nurture his assets and passions and help him develop strategies for social change. It is a yearlong program that includes virtual learning opportunities and networking on a national scale with other engaged student leaders.
“I hope one day I can carry on what other people before me have started,” said Clifton, who has his sights set on being a school principal. “It’s a struggle when you hear about people putting a bad image on people. I want kids to be able to look up to me and say I did more than basketball. You can always do more to help others.”
Once the calendar changed to 2019 during his freshman season, it didn’t take long for the 6-foot-5 Clifton to establish himself as a key player on the court.
In his first start, he grabbed 12 rebounds. He also got double-digit rebounds in each of the next four games. Two games after that streak, he pulled down a career-high 14. He started the last 15 games of the season, which ended with a USA South Athletic Conference Tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
In eight games last season, he averaged team-highs of 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. He played eight minutes in the eighth game before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.
It was a potentially crushing moment, but Clifton didn’t spend any time moping. Within two days he visited with campus counselors to see if there were any jobs he could do to make money. Clifton is a Bonner Scholar at Maryville, but the scholarship does not pay all of his tuition.
One of his counselors had a contact at Texas Roadhouse, and within one week of his injury, Clifton began training as a server.
It’s not the only time he held a part-time job.
During the second semester of his freshman year, he worked overnights at Kroger the days before his classes did not begin until 2 p.m. His shift started at 10 p.m. and ended at 7 a.m. That gave him time to eat breakfast and nap before going to class. Basketball practice followed.
The work Clifton has not been paid for, however, has been the most rewarding to him and the community.
As part of his Bonner Scholarship, he spends 10-12 hours each week doing community service. Most often he can be found at the Martin Luther King Center in Alcoa helping local youth with their homework, playing sports with them and generally mentoring them.
“When you’re a student athlete (time management) becomes very, very challenging,” Maryville basketball coach Raul Plaeres said. “Nick is as good as we have at doing that. You have to attack it the right way because you have to balance your life the right way.”
Some of the more impactful work Clifton did came last summer during a six-week internship in Memphis. Kids from a Hispanic neighborhood attend summer school where they learn reading and math.
As part of the program, Clifton and the other teachers were responsible for teaching the kids something or working on a project with them every day for a week.
Last summer, Clifton taught a lesson in which the kids learned to stick up for themselves and directed them in an art project so they could find a unique way to show their family members they appreciated them. Clifton is returning to that internship this summer.
Clifton’s backbone for hard work comes from his mother, Sircondra, who raised him and his brother in a single-parent home in his hometown of Sylvania, Georgia. She was 19 when she had his brother and 21 when she had Clifton.
Sircondra worked at Sonic in the early years and eventually went to school and earned a business degree — always with the mindset of earning enough money to make sure her sons had what they needed.
Today, Sircondra is a manager at a finance company.
Worked has slowed down for almost everybody as the coronavirus pandemic spreads through the world. It has not stopped Clifton from finding ways to help.
Twice in the past week he went to a local animal shelter to play with the dogs that have fewer and fewer volunteers to run around with now that most people are staying indoors.
It is far from hard work, but for Clifton it is another example of doing something with others in mind.
“With this virus going around, (I hope) people could be more considerate about other things and not themselves,” he said. “Reach out and help each other in this time of need.”
