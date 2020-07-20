Former Maryville College men’s basketball coach Randy Lambert on Tuesday night will add to his impressive resume.
Lambert, who retired after the 2018-19 season, will be inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame. The 39th annual induction will be broadcast on WBXX-TV at 7 p.m. instead of being an in-person event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 39 seasons as Maryville’s head coach, Lambert amassed a 722-325 record and went to the Division III NCAA Tournament 20 times. His 722 career victories rank 48th all-time among college basketball coaches in all three divisions.
Maryville had never been to the NCAA Tournament before Lambert led it to the Big Dance in 1991. The Scots won 13 tournament games overall. They went to the Elite 8 one time and to the Sweet 16 two other times.
Lambert led Maryville to at least 20 wins in a season 20 times. During the 2000s, the Scots had a winning percentage of .797.
Lambert didn’t fizzle out, either. He led the team to a 43-15 record in his last two seasons. The Scots won two USA South Athletic Conference titles and went to the NCAA Tournament both times.
Since retiring, Lambert has taken on a role as part-time athletics campaigns coordinator at Maryville.
The other inductees Tuesday will be Todd Helton, Mark Connor, Stan Cotten, Gloria Deathridge, Clark Duncan, Steve Hamer, Andy Landers and Mike Murray.
The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame began in 1982. Each year, 10 individuals are inducted for their achievements in athletics, coaching, sports administration or officiating.
The list of inductees includes such big names as Archie Manning, Peyton Manning, Johnny Bench, Pat Summitt, Phillip Fulmer, Lou Holtz and Jeff Gordon.
