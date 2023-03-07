As he struck the ball, Ashton Whiteaker didn’t know if it was a home run-worthy swing.
“I knew it had a chance, but I wasn’t sure at all,” Whiteaker told The Daily Times.
With Maryville down a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, Whiteaker smacked the ball, then watched it rise above his predictions and sail over the left-field wall, scoring three runs and pushing the Scots ahead for the first time over Berry.
The homer didn’t just mark Maryville’s first lead of the game. It was arguably the largest step in the Scots’ massive comeback effort Monday, as they erased a nine-run deficit by scoring 15 unanswered runs across eight innings for a 15-9 victory, extending their season-opening undefeated streak to 12 games.
“We knew we had a long game left,” Maryville College coach Clint Helton said. “That’s what we kept telling them. Just stick to the plan, stay to your approach. That’s college baseball. You never know what’s going to happen. Just start pecking away one at a time. That’s why you play nine innings.”
The Vikings (4-8) scored six runs in the first inning, forcing a Maryville (12-0) pitching change from freshman Zach Hodge to senior Chris Arbuthnot in the process. They then produced three in the top of the second, putting the Scots on their heels early.
That was all their offense could muster, though, and Maryville capitalized inning by inning.
Max Bowers put the Scots on the board with a two-run double in the bottom of the second, and Zac Graham and Jimmy Meredith batted in a run each during the third. Gabriel Lopez doubled to score a run in the bottom of the fourth, and in the sixth, Graham crushed a three-run homer to left, cutting the deficit to just one and setting Whiteaker up for his big moment the next inning.
“Great job from our hitting coach, getting these guys ready,” Helton said. “They’re sticking to the plan. When they trust the plan, good things happen.”
Following Whiteaker’s massive swing, Hunter Thaxton hit a solo homer and Christian Carlton batted in two with a double to cap off a sixth-run seventh inning for Maryville. Whiteaker finished his strong outing with another homer, this one a solo shot, in the bottom of the eighth.
“It just shows our team spirit,” Whiteaker said. “We have a really good team, and we showed it right there. Got down in the hole, were able to dig back out. Showed a lot.”
Arbuthnot earned the win, allowing three earned runs, but holding the Vikings scoreless for seven innings after that. He struck out seven and threw 85 pitches, highly impressing his coach as he went back to the mound inning after inning.
“Hats off to Chris Arbuthnot,” Helton said. “That was one of the most phenomenal performances I’ve seen in college baseball. Ideally, you don’t put him in down by that many runs, but with the long game coming in, we know he’s got guts, we know he wants the ball and can mix, and he kept them off balance. It’s phenomenal.”
Maryville will travel to High Point, North Carolina, for the Greensboro Invitational starting Friday, having only shown a fraction of what the Scots believe they are capable of.
“I think we’re just getting started,” Whiteaker said. “I don’t think we have everybody clicking yet in the lineup, but once we do, we’re going to be really, really dangerous, and we already are.”
