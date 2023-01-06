In a game that came down to Maryville College’s final possession, Scots head coach Raul Placeres could not help but look at the numerous defensive breakdowns that resulted in the Scots, whom the numbers favored on paper, trailing LaGrange by three points in the final seconds.
LaGrange had already sealed a victory before the Scots missed two chances to tie the game in an 88-84 loss Friday night at Cooper Athletic Center in Maryville College’s Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) home-opener. LaGrange (9-5, 1-0 CCS), which averaged 5.9 successful 3-pointers entering the night, connected on seven triples and shot 62% from the field.
Placeres drew up an elevator play for freshman Jackson Garner, who was the hottest hand at that point in the game, but he did not take the shot and instead drove to the basket. Maryville College (7-7, 1-1 CCS) grabbed the offensive board, and Charlie Cochran heaved up one final prayer, but his attempt was well off target.
“I wanted Jack to shoot that off the elevator, and it’s a learning lesson because he didn’t look to shoot it,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “Maybe he had a chance, maybe he didn’t — I didn’t have a great angle on it — but you’ve got to shoot the three. We didn’t want a two. But it shouldn’t have gone to a last shot. At the end of the day, I think they were just tougher in the right moments. To me, that was the key to the game.”
On paper, Maryville College’s defense did enough, Placeres felt, to win the game. They forced 23 LaGrange turnovers and recorded 18 steals — led by five from junior guard Daryl Rice — and the Panthers’ top-three scorers, Camerin Lyons, Zac Hill and Bershard Edwards, were all held under their season averages.
Yet the Scots allowed LaGrange’s 6-foot-6 forward Kyle Smith to total a game-high 23 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting after he came into the matchup a 28% shooter from beyond the arc. The Panthers’ 43.8% mark from deep was their best 3-point percentage since shooting 50% against Sewanee on Nov. 19.
“That’s basketball sometimes, but dang it, five of his seven were probably wide-open,” Placeres said. “Early on in the second half, we allowed two three’s in the trail spot and didn’t guard them. The other ones were off breakdowns and having to over-help because our guards were getting beat to the rim. Sometimes that’s the way the cookie crumbles.”
Maryville College endured another one of its recurring problems in its first CCS loss: a slow start. Placeres feels that his starting five are lacking simple fundamentals at the beginning of games that put his bench of primarily freshmen in a bad place when they enter.
Placeres said they have had a strong start in maybe two of the Scots’ 14 games, and the numbers certainly backed him up Friday night.
The Scots shot 32.1% (9-of-28) from the field in the first half and made only 2-of-13 attempts from beyond the arc. Because of all the missed field goals, LaGrange won the rebounding battle, 20-10, over the first 20 minutes.
MC turned its offense around enough in the second half to still finish at 43.8% (28-of-64) and 30.4% (7-of-23) from the field and from 3-point range, respectively, but paired with a frustrating night defensively, it was too much for the Scots to overcome.
“It’s just getting after it. Running harder. Showing emotion. Taking ownership of your defense,” Placeres said of what was missing in the first half. “We were capable of doing that in the first half. I thought we had some really good looks that we didn’t make. My two words today were toughness and discipline. I thought we were somewhat disciplined throughout the game, but we were not the tougher team. And that killed us. Tough loss, we should never lose at home when you’re the better team.”
The Scots will not have to wait long to put Friday’s disappointment behind them. They host Belhaven (7-5, 3-0 CCS) Saturday at 4 p.m., new to the conference but already with a commanding two-game lead over LaGrange.
Placeres hopes his players have learned their lesson for the final time, because he knows that if not, Belhaven will not let an opportunity like that go by.
“We’re too far down in the season for a loss to have to wake you up, or for you to understand the sense of urgency you have to have,” Placeres said. “This happens to every team in America at some point. But you hope now, could this be the final lesson? That’s what you hope for as a coach. We just have to be tougher.”
