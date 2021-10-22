Maryville College’s game-winning touchdown drive against North Carolina Wesleyan a week ago was unlike any other possession the Scots have had this season.
Senior quarterback Nelson Smith hit receiver Mykel Santos for a gain of 15 yards on the first play from scrimmage and what followed was six straight runs. Freshman Cam Malone took the first carry for two yards and then junior Cody Estep took the next five for a combined 53 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown.
Maryville College has made running the football look like rocket science for most of the season, averaging 66.1 yards per game, but in a crucial moment something clicked.
The Scots hope they can build upon two-minute span when they host LaGrange at 2 p.m. today on Honaker Field as part of Maryville College’s homecoming.
“The way that game ended with us being able to run the football and score a touchdown was huge for the trajectory of everything we want to be,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “We want to be a physical team that runs the ball to set up play-action passes, and hopefully we can carry that out through the rest of the season.”
LaGrange (1-5, 1-3 USA South) presents the perfect opportunity for Maryville College (2-5, 2-3) to break through in the run game. The Panthers rank 221st in the nation in rushing defense, allowing 235.3 yards per game, and they have surrendered at least 140 yards on the ground in each of their games.
The Scots have only been able to eclipse that 100-yard threshold once this season when they racked up 185 rushing yards against Southern Virginia on Oct. 2.
“I would say that there has been some frustration (among the offensive line and running backs), but I’m really happy for them because they have continued to come to work and practice hard,” Fox said. “They haven’t been defeated. Young people are very resilient, but they also need to have some kind of hope, and I think they have some now.
“The best teams have an identity. We have a vision for what we want our identity to be, but it takes time to get there. It takes offseason training and growth, it takes recruiting the guys who fit that vision and it takes continued coaching and enhancing the schemes we’re doing, but we have to get as close to the vision of the identity we want right now.”
Maryville College will attempt to turn around its season-long struggles running the football in front of a packed Homecoming crowd, the first for not only Fox but also roughly 100 players on the Scots roster.
“Part of the reason I wanted this job and part of the reason a lot of our players have come here is because football matters here,” Fox said. “There aren’t many school in the South that have played for more than 100 years at the Division-III level. We’re one of the few that have, and it means a lot to a lot of people.
“It’s good for our guys to be a part of that and see the history. Hopefully it inspires them and continues to push them hard and keep going when things are hard.”
