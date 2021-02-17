According to Maryville College coach Darrin Travillian, senior Klaire Varney has thrived in her new role for the Scots since suffering an injury early in the season.
The Scots’ leading scorer hasn’t played since Jan. 16, but her responsibilities haven’t diminished. Travillian said Varney has become an expert at operating the shot clock during practices. She’s also not afraid to share observations and suggestions with her teammates.
“She’s in a boot, so she’s kind of like a pirate hopping around from drill to drill, player to player and talking to them,” Travillian told The Daily Times. “It’s like having another assistant coach because she has a great deal of knowledge and she wants to make sure she’s contributing. She’s finding her ways to make us better without scoring a bucket.”
One of Varney’s biggest contributions has been mentoring Maryville College’s two freshman starters — Jordan Heifner and Hannah Seals. Varney’s injury shortened the two freshmen’s learning curve. The Scots needed Heifner and Seals to enter the starting lineup and immediately make plays. Varney remained one of their biggest supporters, constantly feeding them advice during practices and games.
As a result, Heifner and Seals’ inexperience hasn’t hindered the Scots. Instead, the two freshmen have helped Maryville College remain unbeaten and earn a No. 12 ranking in D3hoops.com’s most recent poll.
Heifner is third on the team in scoring (12.6 points per game) and second in assists (4.3 per contest). She has scored in double figures in every game except two. Seals is averaging 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Heifner is playing 24.5 minutes a game, while Seals is averaging 22 minutes of playing time. The two freshmen hope to keep playing at a high level when Maryville College (8-0) visits LaGrange today.
“You like to say as a coach that you knew they were going to come in and be able to make these kinds of contributions and play at this level, but you don’t know,” Travillian said. “We knew what kind of players we were recruiting, but when the lights come on you never know. It’s been really exciting to see the two of them — Jordan and Hannah — play really well in the backcourt.”
Travillian credits a lot of Heifner and Seals’ success to their relationship with the Scots’ upperclassman. Varney isn’t the only senior willing to mentor the freshmen. Senior team captains Elsa Eckenrod and Kelley Wandell regularly communicate with Seals and Heifner, offering tips to help them improve. Travillian believes the two freshmen’s eagerness to learn has enabled them to mature on the basketball court this season.
“Klaire has played a big role, but I think all the seniors have, too,” Travillian said. “With this group, they have really hit the ground running from Day 1. I think a lot of that has been due to our leadership, but a lot of it has been the character of our newcomers and their willingness not only to be coached by me and my assistant Jordan Ballard, but to be coached by the upperclassmen who speak the language and who have paid their dues and they understand our culture. I think the group as a whole has done a really good job of embracing the culture from Day 1.
“Who knows? We may not win another game this year, but they’ve been an incredibly enjoyable group to get in the gym with every single day.”
Travillian indicated that neither Seals nor Heifner are anywhere close to reaching their ceiling. He wants them to reduce their turnovers. The Scots are averaging 82.9 points per game but are also turning the ball over 19.4 times each contest. He also believes all his players can improve defensively.
He’s confident his freshmen will continue to improve. He is going to continue to give them freedom to make plays during games, believing that is the best way for young players to grow.
Plus, he knows they have plenty of teammates willing to mentor them.
“Every day, they have freshman moments — but they are supposed to — they have also have had moments where they look like they have been doing this for three to four years,” Travillian said. “I feel like our freshmen have the ability to make plays and they are making us better every day. … I think you are seeing them both do a great job. We are also asking seniors to step up and make plays they didn’t have to make before either.
“You don’t want to make it too much about freshmen and inexperience or anything like that. Other people have also stepped up and have made winning plays — grabbed big rebounds, got a big stop. The whole team has rallied around each other to try to give this team a championship.”
‘Spe
The GIF was a humorous allusion to the Scots’ first practice since they left quarantine. The Scots missed two weeks of practice and had to cancel their two-game series at Berea this weekend. Needless to say, they had to shake off some rust during Monday’s practice. The Scots (5-1) are hoping to regain their form when they visit Covenant on Friday.
“The truth is that (practice) wasn’t very good, which was expected,” Placeres said. “We were out for two weeks. The guys had to get their legs under them. Hopefully, in these next three days of practice we can get a little better.
Monday wasn’t the first time that Placeres has confided in Travillian about his basketball team. The two coaches have been close friends for 10 years, and have helped each other navigate the pandemic. They are both thrilled with how their players have handled the constant change and adversity.
“I am very happy for his success, and I know he’s very happy for our success,” Placeres said. “I kind of view it as our success. We’ve been going through this since October, trying to make it through a season. I think it speaks volumes that when you combine our records that we are … 13-1 combined as a program. I don’t know there are many programs around the country who can say that.
Nothing will make me more happy, after everything we’ve gone through this year, than seeing both the men and women cut down the nets this year (after the conference championships) in Cooper.”
