The tents that started being erected around Honaker Field early in the week set the stage all the fanfare that was descending upon Maryville College for homecoming.
As the weekend preparation coincided with the Scots practices, Maryville College coach Ben Fox reminded his players that he did not just want them to be a part of the show. He wanted them to be the star of it.
The Scots thrived under the spotlight, dominating from the get-go en route to a 61-7 victory — their first at home this season — over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday.
“I talked to our guys a lot about there being a major opportunity to be distracted because there was a lot of people,” Fox told The Daily Times. “It really is a testament to our college, our graduates and our people for how much they love this place. Homecoming here is very special, and it’s our job to deliver an incredible experience for all of these alumni that come back. I was really proud of our guys for delivering that.”
North Carolina Wesleyan (2-5, 2-3 USA South) won the coin toss and opted to defer to the second half. The outcome was decided long before halftime, making that decision irrelevant.
Maryville College (4-4, 4-1) received the opening kickoff and orchestrated a 7-play, 68-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 20-yard touchdown from freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins to freshman wide receiver Kevon Samuels.
The Scots proceeded to find pay dirt on all six of their first-half possessions to take a 42-0 lead into halftime. They also scored on their first two offensive series of the second half.
Freshman running back Tad Logan Jr. rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter and senior running back Cody Estep punched in a pair of scores in the second.
Rollins hit Samuels in stride for an 84-yard touchdown — the longest play in the USA South this season — and then freshman wide receiver Steph Carter Jr. for a 21-yard score. Rollins, who went 18-of-24 for 305 yards, added his fourth and final touchdown on a 20-yard strike to junior tight end Danner Hill.
“Our guys had a good week of practice and were really focused,” Fox said. “We do some pretty competitive drills against our defense — our first-and-10 period and our third-down period — on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and its hard for us. Sometimes I perceive it as a lack of execution, but its actually because we go against a really good defense.
“Our young football players have really caught up to the speed of college football pretty quickly, and the game is starting to slow down for them a bit.”
It is the third consecutive week Maryville College has scored at least 45 points, and its 61 points is the most since it tallied 70 against Greensboro on Nov. 12, 2016.
The offensive boon began when the Scots amassed 299 rushing yards against LaGrange, putting an element they lacked through the first five games of the season on film.
MC rushed for 198 yards against Southern Virginia last week and 220 yards against North Carolina Wesleyan. The Scots have had at least 490 total yards in each game of this three-game winning streak.
“Our offense is predicated on being able to run the football physically between the tackles because it sets up play-action passes and vertical passes, which is quite frankly what our kids do best right now,” Fox said. “It goes hand-in-hand. We’ve played that style for a very long time, and I’m just really happy with how this team has been able to play.”
The latest offensive outburst was supported by a near shutout that only fell apart when North Carolina Wesleyan running back Anthony Byrd broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown against Maryville College’s reserve defense with one minute, 32 seconds remaining.
The Scots limited the Battling Bishops to 207 yards prior to their lone scoring drive. Maryville College matched its win total from a year ago with a performance worthy of a Tony Award in front of a crowd of 5,018 — by far the largest in the USA South this season.
Its encore will be against Brevard at 2 p.m. Saturday as 12 seniors celebrate Senior Day.
“It’s the last game at home for some seniors that mean a whole lot to me and a whole lot to this program,” Fox said. “People don’t know what they’ve been through and what they’ve done for us. It’s critically important that we play our best. Whatever happens we’ll be OK with as long as we get after it and play because when this group plays their best, they’re really fun to watch.”
