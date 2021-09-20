Maryville College senior defender Maggie Wilson was named USA South Women's Soccer Player of the Week on Monday. Wilson's teammate, sophomore goalkeeper Sophie Turner, earned Women's Soccer Defender of the Week while sophomore defender Noah Putnam was tabbed as the Men's Soccer Defender of the Week.
Wilson anchored a Scots defense that did not allow a goal in a 2-0-1 week. Turner posted three shutouts and recorded 15 saves over 290 minutes in goal.
Putnam helped Maryville College hold their two opponents to two goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.