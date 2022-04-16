There’s a reason the Maryville College softball team has won nine of the 12 USA South games its played so far.
The Scots are showing their best because they’ve faced the best.
“I think playing a tough preseason prepared us for games like this, when we’re playing a bunch of top-25 teams and playing that competition in close games,” Maryville College coach Leah Kelley told The Daily Times. “It’s showing up now in conference where we’re battling, competing and we know that we faced some of the best teams in the country, so we should be able to make a run in conference.”
The Scots earned those eighth and ninth conference wins Saturday in a doubleheader sweep of Agnes Scott. Maryville earned run-rule victories in both games, winning the first game, 10-2, and the second, 12-4, both in six innings.
The hero for Maryville College (18-14, 9-3 USA South) as it completed its sweep was Sara Koonce, who homered twice in four at-bats.
Koonce’s first long ball came in the bottom of the third inning, with the Scots trailing, 4-2, and her two-run shot tied the score at four runs each. She smacked her second homer in the bottom of the sixth, with the solo shot pushing Maryville’s lead to 11-4 and just one score away from the run-rule, which it would enact later in the inning when Annie Fowler drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Emily Hill.
“I definitely think for the first one, I saw the ball coming, it was pretty much down the middle, and I was like, ‘We’re going to hit it as hard as we can,’ and it went over,” Koonce said.
“Then the second (homer), I love changeups, so I was definitely going to swing no matter what, and it just happened to go over. I did it for my team, though, each time.”
Though Koonce served up highlights with her home runs, Fowler ultimately led Maryville in RBIs (4) in the second game, followed by Koonce (3) and Jenica Brown and Kaliyah Hensic with two each.
Their hitting was key as the Scots battled back multiple times early. Agnes Scott (5-23, 0-10) initially took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly, and after Hensic and Fowler batted across a run each to give Maryville a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the second inning, the Scotties scored runs on an error, an RBI single and an RBI double in the top of the third to again put Maryville on its heels with a 4-2 deficit.
In the bottom of the third, Koonce smashed her first homer, Hensic batted in Cierra Hudson on a single and Fowler doubled to bring in both Hensic and Brecca Williams. For the Scots’ final run of the seven-run side, Jenica Brown watched a pitch until the right moment and smacked it for a single, scoring Fowler and Amaya Goodloe.
Goodloe stole second, then ran to home on multiple Agnes Scott misfires in the bottom of the fifth, and Koonce’s second homer and Fowler’s RBI walk sealed the deal an inning later.
It was especially meaningful for Kelley, whose father, Charlie Williams, served as her first-base coach with her assistant coach out of town.
“We still made some mistakes, but they’re finding ways to win, and that’s what matters at the end of the game,” Kelley said. “As long as we score more than the other team, then I’m okay with that, and we’re finding ways to win right now.”
“They started making adjustments. We were getting beat early in their first at-bats, but they made adjustments and that shows in the scores in the innings. So that’s all we ask is they just make adjustments. They may beat you once, but don’t let her beat you the second time, and they did a good job. Everybody made adjustments that they needed to.”
Maryville entered its first USA South series this season with a 9-11 record. The Scots are now four games above .500 overall and have won six more games than they’ve lost in conference play.
It all seems to be coming together for the Scots at the right time.
“I definitely think our pitchers, they’re getting better each game,” Koonce said. “They’re coming out stronger, so we don’t feel as much pressure defensively, so our defense is getting better. Now that our hitting is getting better, I foresee us getting a lot more runs on the board and allowing a lot less runs in the future going into postseason.”
