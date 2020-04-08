The Maryville College softball team finished the abbreviated season ranked in the top 25 in the nation, and it's the first time the Scots have done so.
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association listed Maryville at No. 25 in its Division III poll. The Scots had finished in the 'also receiving votes' portion of previous polls but never in the top 25.
"Our program has always had the goal of being a nationally ranked team," coach Leah Kelley said. "We reached that goal today, but it is also just another starting point for us."
Maryville went 9-1 before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Scots finished with a .396 batting average, which ranked No. 7 nationally.
Senior shortstop Christina White had three triples, which ranked No. 8 in the nation. The Alcoa High School graduate hit safely in all 10 games.
Junior second baseman Taylor Campbell ranked 13th nationally with four home runs. Her 21 RBIs ranked eighth in the nation. She also finished 20th nationally with a slugging percentage of 1.000.
