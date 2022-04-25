The Maryville College softball team learned a grim lesson Monday.
Entering the USA South Tournament West Division play-in game against Wesleyan, the Scots were still plagued by the same issues they had faced all season. Once the first pitch was thrown, those issues again came back to bite.
No. 4-seed Maryville struggled offensively, unable to put together enough quality at-bats to cut into No. 5-seed Wesleyan's early two-run lead. That advantage eventually morphed into four runs, and the Scots couldn't answer in a season-ending 4-0 loss on their home field.
"We didn't make adjustments," Maryville coach Leah Kelley told The Daily Times. "We kept swinging at pitches that were out of the zone, and that's similar to a lot of the mistakes that we did throughout the season.
"With a young team, losses like this hurt a little bit, and it can either deflate you or motivate you to understand that when we say, 'You need to make changes. That will cost you one day,' that it will cost you one day. Unfortunately, it cost us today."
After the Wolves (21-13) tallied those two quick runs, scoring them on the same play via an RBI single and an error, Megan Ackerman pitched five straight shutout innings for the Scots (21-18).
The offense, though, was nowhere to be found, as Maryville put zeroes on the board inning after inning.
"Megan pitched great," Kelley said. "She gave up a couple of hits in there, but a lot of those were little bloop hits. They were mis-hits. We just didn't back her up, and again, that's the story of our season is a pitcher will pitch great and we just didn't back them up offensively, and we should have."
One squandered opportunity came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when the Scots loaded the bases with two outs. Amaya Goodloe, the team's lone senior and a talented hitter, stepped to the plate with optimism she could finally break Maryville's scoreless streak.
Ultimately, though, she struck out.
Similar disappointment struck during the bottom of the sixth inning, when Jenica Brown was caught stealing to thwart another scoring chance for Maryville.
An RBI single and an RBI double for the Wolves in the top of the seventh meant the Scots would have to overcome a four-run deficit in the inning's bottom half to keep their season alive.
After Annie Fowler grounded out and Goodloe was thrown out at first on a bunt, Brown reached on a single up the middle, but a fielder's choice put her out at second base during Kaitlin Woodruff's at-bat.
The Scots will be hard-pressed to replace Goodloe, a Knoxville native and one of the conference's best offensive weapons.
"(I'll miss) her work ethic," Kelley said. "Amaya came in and won a championship her freshman year. Sophomore year, COVID. Last year, battled with some injuries throughout the entire season. Then this year, had her best year yet, batting .500 in conference and in the running to be player of the year.
"Her work ethic is what got her there. With the struggles early in her career, she continued to work out on her own throughout the season, and it showed how she continued to get faster and faster and faster. I remember in Florida, watching her run, and I was like, 'Wow, she is flying.' She did it on her own, so I am very proud of her. What an honor it is to have coached her."
Though the Scots were eliminated in just their first game of the postseason, they still finished above .500 both overall and in USA South play.
"(This season was) a stepping stone," Kelley said. "Last year was a tough year for us. We took some hard lumps. I don't want to take anything away from what we did this year. We had 21 wins this year.
"Obviously we would want it to end differently. We would want to make a postseason run, but it's definitely a stepping stone, especially with a young team with not a lot of experience. This type of experience, these gut-checks, these losses are what kind of propel our seasons in the future."
