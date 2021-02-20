The Maryville College softball team dropped a doubleheader to Randolph on Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Scots fell, 12-9, in the first game and lost 5-2 in the second contest.
Courtney Deck registered three hits and drove in two runs in the first game and produced two hits in the second contest to lead MC (1-3).
The Scots will try to rebound today against Emory & Henry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.