Maryville College softball not shying away from lofty expectations

The Maryville College softball team looked primed for the best season in program history, winning nine of their first 10 game — its only loss being a 15-14 loss to Centre in extra innings — while pushing across 101 runs en route to its first ever Top 25 ranking by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
The pandemic prevented MC from seeing where that early success would lead, but 343 days between games has given the softball Scots plenty of time to envision what could have been, and they have every intention of turning those dreams to reality this season.
“That’s something we discussed as soon as they came back,” Maryville College coach Leah Kelley told The Daily Times. “We just want to pick up where we left off.”
Maryville College opens the 2021 campaign with a doubleheader against Berry College at noon today, with every reason to believe it can actualize the potential historic season that was stripped away from it a year ago.
Taylor Campbell (.417/.488/.739 career slash line) and Alcoa alums Morgan Brewer (.326/.405/.496) and Christina White (.357/.446/.461) all return for a COVID-related fifth season of eligibility to go along with senior catcher and Seymour alum Reid Ballard, junior outfielder Amaya Goodloe, sophomore infielder and William Blount alum Courtney Deck and sophomore pitcher and Heritage alum Jazmine Geary to keep an offense that ranked seventh nationally in batting average (.396) and ninth in slugging percentage (.587) a year ago mostly intact.
“I think it all comes back to experience, but it is also how bad they want it,” Kelley said. “I think going through what they went through last year and seeing how at a moment’s notice your season can be taken away, they have adapted to that and fought through that adversity. They’re using it to not take any moment for granted.”
The Scots would be happy to average more than 10 runs a game again, but they also know the growth of their young pitching staff will take a lot of pressure off the bats.
All 62 innings were pitched by freshmen last season, led by Hannah Bruce and Danielle Abell, who tossed 27 1/3 and 22 innings, respectively. Bruce posted a 3.59 ERA while recording 17 strikeouts and Abell logged a 3.50 ERA with 8 punchouts.
Maryville alum Kasey Monday, Kennedy Henry and Geary combined to throw the other 10 2/3 innings, surrendering 12 earned runs in their appearances.
“Last year, they had some ups and downs, and we knew that was going to happen with our whole staff being freshmen,” Kelley said. “After the end of the season, and the way that it ended, I think that really motivated them. Going through the summer and going into winter break, we saw a tremendous increase in speed and also in their spins and movement.
“You can always tell as a coach who puts in the work over the break, and all of them put in the work to make themselves better and make themselves prepared for this season to help balance that offense and defense.”
Maryville College has amassed a 67-23 record over the past three seasons and are the reigning back-to-back USA South regular season and tournament champions. The expectation is to add yet another conference crown this season, but even that will not fulfill the Scots.
They believe they can win a NCAA Regional for the first time in program history after finishing runner-up in 2019 — and even that is just the beginning of their aspirations.
“Having such an experienced team, I would like to see us compete in the postseason and get to the Women’s College World Series because that’s our ultimate goal,” Kelley said. “I know some programs shy away from postseasons and the Women’s College World Series, but that’s our goal, and it’s something we talk about every single year.”
