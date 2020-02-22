The Maryville College softball team opened the season with wins over Centre and Webster on Saturday in the Maryville College Invitational.
The Scots (2-0) toppled Centre, 13-5, in the opening game before downing Webster, 10-0.
Maryville recorded 23 combined hits in the doubleheader.
In their first matchup against Centre, the Scots scored at least two runs in all five innings. A former pitcher for Heritage, Jazmine Geary sparked Maryville to victory with three RBIs.
With the run rule of eight, Geary ended the first game with a two-RBI double to right-center in the top of the fifth.
Maryville came out hot against Webster, tallying eight runs in the first inning en route to its second win for the day.
