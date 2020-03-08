Maryville College's softball team moved its win streak to six games Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of visiting North Carolina Wesleyan.
Maryville (9-0) opened the day with a 7-3 win and finished off the Battling Bishops with an 8-0 win in five innings in the nightcap.
In the opener, Taylor Campbell went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run on her way to four RBIs. Christina White had a three-run triple in the fifth inning that gave the Scots a 5-3 lead.
Danielle Abell (3-0) started and pitched six innings to earn the win. She gave up seven hits and one walk while striking out four.
Hannah Bruce (5-0) pitched the seventh inning of the first game to earn the save and then tossed a one-hit shutout with two walks and two strikeouts in the second game.
Maryville's Courtney Deck went 3-for-3 in the second game and stole home to give the Scots a 6-0 lead in the second inning.
Reid Ballard had a double among three hits and two RBIs. Campbell had two hits and two RBIs.
