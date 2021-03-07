The Maryville College softball team suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Emory & Henry, dropping the opener, 8-6, before losing 6-2 in the nightcap.
Maryville College second baseman Taylor Campbell blasted her 20th career home run in the opener.
Emory & Henry's Cameron Derr struck out 15 Scots in the opener while Alex Bruan struck out a dozen in the second game.
The Scots will return to the field on Sunday with an exhibition doubleheader when they host Cleveland State Community College starting at 1 p.m.
