The Maryville College softball team was shutout in a doubleheader against Wartburg on Thursday. The Scots lost the opener, 11-0, in five innings before dropping the nightcap, 10-0, in six innings.
Heritage alum Courtney Deck logged three of Maryville College's seven hits in the doubleheader.
The Maryville College Invitational this weekend was cancelled due to the weather forecast. The Scots will attempt to get back on track when it faces Emory & Henry in a doubleheader on March 6.
