The Maryville College softball team has been voted as one of the teams to beat in the USA South Athletic Conference based on the preseason poll released on Thursday.
The two-time reigning conference champion Scots received 60 poll points to tie with Piedmont at the top of the West Division. Maryville received four of nine first-place votes. Piedmont received the other five.
The biggest story line for Maryville entering this season will be how it replaces reigning USA South Pitcher of the Year Katlyn Smith. There will six freshmen vying for innings when the season begins with a pair of home doubleheaders on Feb. 22 and 23.
Maryville's baseball team was listed sixth out of 13 teams in the preseason poll released on Wednesday. Led by first-year coach Clint Helton, the Scots begin the season on Feb. 4 at Berry College.
