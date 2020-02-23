The Maryville College softball team flexed its offensive muscle for a second consecutive day, but this time all of its runs were only good enough for a doubleheader split at the Maryville College Invitational.
Maryville opened Sunday's games with a 12-4 win over Webster in six innings and concluded it with a 15-14 loss to Centre in eight innings. The Scots finished the weekend with 49 runs scored and a 3-1 record.
In the win over Webster, Taylor Campbell hit a three-run home run, and Morgan Brewer had two doubles and two RBIs. Kennedy Richardson had one hit, one walk and two RBIs.
Against Centre, Maryville gave up seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to fall behind 13-5 but scored eight runs in the next two innings to force the extra inning.
The Scots were down to their final out in the seventh when they scored two runs on a dribbler to the right of the circle by Reid Ballard. The throw from the pitcher forced the first baseman to reach back to catch it, and Ballard made contact with her glove. The ball fell out, and Ballard was ruled safe, which allowed two base runners to score.
Centre got a two-run home run in the top of the eighth, and Maryville couldn't match it in the home half.
Courtney Deck, a Heritage High School graduate, went 5-for-5 with a triple, a double, a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored. Christina White, a senior from Alcoa, had a triple, a double and two RBIs.
Taylor Campbell and Ashton Hayden each hit home runs. Hayden's roundtripper was inside the park.
