Maryville College led two different times in the first quarter, but any hope of its first win of the season were dashed before halftime.
Averett answered a 26-yard field goal by Maryville College sophomore kicker Connor Rutledge with 27 unanswered points in the first half and 40 points overall to hand the Scots a 47-10 loss on Saturday inside Frank R. Campbell Stadium.
Maryville College (0-4, 0-2 USA South) scored on its first two offensive possessions — senior quarterback Nelson Smith hit junior wide receiver Mykel Santos for an 18-yard touchdown to open the scoring followed by Rutledge’s kick — but flamed out after its early spurt.
The Scots amassed 134 total yards through their first two series and mustered 167 over the final 50 minutes, 24 seconds.
A fumble by freshman running back Cam Malone on its third possession and a missed 24-yard field goal by Rutledge on its fourth series spoiled any early momentum from Maryville College.
The Scots netted eight yards over their next four possessions while the Cougars (3-1, 2-0) found pay dirt on each of their next four series.
Smith completed 13 of his 22 passes for 170 yards and threw an interception — his fifth of the season — to go along with his first-quarter touchdown. Santos led the Scots with seven catches for 114 yards.
Malone rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries, eclipsing the Scots’ combined rushing total through its first three games by himself.
The Cougars amassed 492 total yards — the most the Scots have allowed this season. Averett quarterback Bryce Jackson completed 18 of his 22 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns, four of which went to Jarrod Mosby, who totaled eight catches for 223 yards.
MC will attempt to snap its four-game losing streak when it hosts USA South newcomer Southern Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, on Honaker Field.
