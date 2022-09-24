The slow starts that plagued Maryville College through its first three games of the season were nowhere to be found in its USA South opener.
The Scots orchestrated a 14-play, 68-yard touchdown drive on their first offensive possession and never looked back, cruising to a 37-17 victory over Greensboro on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Junior tight end Danner Hill caught a 2-yard pass from freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins to cap an opening drive that spanned five minutes, 33 seconds.
Maryville College’s next two strikes would not take nearly as long.
The Scots (1-3, 1-0 USA South) answered a Greensboro field goal with a 25-yard touchdown catch by Hunter Burke and then extended their lead to 20-3 with a 22-yard catch by freshman wide receiver Kevon Samuels. The two scoring drives took a combined 1:59 off the clock.
A 1-yard touchdown run by Rollins gave Maryville College a 27-3 lead with 5:55 remaining in the first half.
Greensboro (0-4, 0-1) fired the opening salvo in the second half with a 5-yard touchdown pass from David Loughry II to Da’Shaun Wallace but could not sustain the rally.
The Pride’s next possession ended with Loughry throwing a pick-six to sophomore defensive back Tyler Barrett to put the game out of reach.
Rollins threw for more than 300 yards for the second consecutive week, completing 22 of his 36 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Burke hauled in four passes for 92 yards.
The Scots limited the Pride to 172 total yards and 11 first downs.
Maryville College returns to Honaker Field to host Huntingdon, which has won at least a share of five of the past six USA South championships, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Trending Recipe Videos
Follow @Troy_Provost for more from sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.