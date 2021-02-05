Coach Raul Placeres hosted a zoom meeting with his Maryville College players on Thursday evening.
The purpose of the virtual conversation was to discuss the NCAA’s decision on Wednesday to cancel the Division III winter championships for the second straight season.
The Scots currently hold championship aspirations, so they were obviously disappointed with Wednesday’s news. Placeres reminded his players that the NCAA’s decision won’t spoil their season. The Scots (5-1) can still accomplish most of their preseason goals. They can still win a regular-season conference title, make an appearance in the USA South Athletic Conference tournament and still win the conference title.
“It’s not the news that we wanted, but we are still very grateful for the chance to compete,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “The focus continues to remain on winning each practice, each film room session, each weight session and each game. We are going to continue to represent our community and college the right way and take advantage of the time we are spending together.
“For me, it’s tough. … We are in search of our first national championship as a program. We’ve been to three Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight. We’ve yet to make the Final Four or play in the national championship game. Our overall goal — if we are competing and practicing the way we are — is to obviously have an opportunity to compete for that.”
The Scots also have looked like a team that was capable of making a deep tournament run. They have won their past four games by an average margin of 24.8 points, and have four players averaging in double figures per game.
Placeres urged his players to continue to work hard. After all, they are still representing the Maryville community and they still have a chance to experience a special season.
“Honestly, I am still grateful that I have my guys who are working extremely hard and we have a chance to compete for a championship,” Placeres said. “There are still a lot of things to be able to compete for and be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.