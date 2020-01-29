Offense, defense and rebounding can’t matter unless the heart to execute is already there.
Maryville College found that out the hard way on Wednesday night.
Given an opportunity to prove itself against one of the top teams in the USA South Athletic Conference, Maryville fell behind in the opening minutes and went through the motions after that in an 83-62 loss to unbeaten Berea College at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
It is the Scots’ worst home loss to a conference team since they fell to Ferrum by 25 points on Jan. 4, 2014.
Now winners of 13 in a row, the visiting Mountaineers (18-2, 11-0) would have been difficult to beat even with Maryville (14-6, 7-4) playing one of its best games.
Five days after letting a 15-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter of a loss to LaGrange and four days after running second-place Huntingdon out of the gym, however, the Scots never gave themselves a chance to hang with Berea because their identity as a team that picks its spots to give maximum effort reared its ugly head.
“If things are going well, we’ll play really, really hard,” Maryville coach Darrin Travillian said. “But if we have to try to dig ourselves out, we just don’t seem to have the willingness to do it.”
Maryville had a couple of good moments in the first half. Berea scored eight points in the first two minutes, 21 seconds, but Maryville freshman Abbi Joseph (14 points) responded with six points in a two-minute span upon subbing in after the early deficit.
Berea led by nine points early in the second quarter when senior Kelley Wandell and Courtney Carruthers (team-high 17 points) combined on a 6-1 run that got the Scots within four points with 6:36 left in the first half.
Once the Mountaineers stretched their lead to double digits two minutes later, however, Maryville never got closer than eight points.
The Scots tried a 2-3 zone in the first quarter, but that didn’t work so they switched to man defense. That didn’t work either. Given a chance to regroup at halftime, Maryville gave up 27 points in the third quarter, which increased their deficit from nine points to 21.
Berea freshman Aaliyah Hampton added to her Player of the Year campaign with 32 points, five assists and three steals. She entered the game with a scoring average of 21 points and a 3-point shooting rate of 49% — both tops in the league. She made 5 of 7 from behind the arc on Wednesday.
Hampton was far from the only Berea player to have success. The Mountaineers shot 47.7% from the floor, including 46.2% from behind the arc with 12 makes. They also outrebounded Maryville 45-24 — a mark that included 17 offensive rebounds.
Berea coach Trent Milby said considering the circumstances of the game being on the road against one of the conference’s top teams, the performance was one of his team’s best two or three of the season.
“When you’re on the road, you have to have energy and you have to make shots,” said Milby, who won his 400th career game Wednesday. “And we did both of those.”
Energy for Maryville, on the other hand, lacked from the opening minutes. Travillian said he recognized fairly quickly the Scots may struggle in that regard because effort to defend and rebound wasn’t there.
Berea’s offense flowed well and led to plenty of open shots. When the Mountaineers missed, they often got their own rebound and scored off of that. They finished with 21 second-chance points.
The Scots have shown they have the talent to play with the top teams in the conference and even in the nation thanks to a road win over No. 10-ranked Transylvania in November, but they also have shown they are capable of lapses that prevent them from having a chance to reach their potential.
Travillian said Wednesday he doesn’t have any answers yet and, with this weekend’s only game coming against 0-20 Agnes Scott, Maryville won’t have another chance to prove itself against a good team until Tuesday at Piedmont.
“(We just have to) keep playing,” Travillian said. “You try to find a different spark — try to look at something different — but at the end of the day you are either wired to compete or you’re not. There are only a few answers for that, but most of those lie in the offseason.”
