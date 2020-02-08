The Maryville College men’s basketball team struggled on both ends of the floor Saturday afternoon in a 98-67 road loss to William Peace.
Maryville (5-15, 4-9 USA South Athletic Conference) fell behind by 17 points at halftime and never recovered.
The Scots mustered four assists on 20 field goals and shot 2 of 15 from behind the arc. They also committed 16 turnovers. On defense, they allowed the Pacers (10-11, 8-5) to shoot 45.6% from the field.
Kordell Kah led Maryville with 13 points, and Brice Martin scored 11 points. Felix Uadiale had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Scots are back in action at 1 p.m. today at Pfeiffer.
