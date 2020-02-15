The Maryville College baseball team won a pair of games over visiting MacMurray on Saturday to stretch its winning streak to four.
The Scots opened with a 17-2 win that included a 10-run inning and followed that with a 7-5 win in the nightcap.
Heritage High School graduate Jordan Davis (2-1) earned the win in the opener when he gave up two hits, two walks and one earned run while striking out nine over seven innings.
Davis had all the run support he needed by the end of the second inning when the Scots built a 4-0 lead. They added 10 more runs in the fourth.
Shortstop Gabe Lopez went 4-for-6 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Ian Campbell had two doubles and three RBIs.
Maryville got another strong start in the night cap, this one from Zach Messinger (2-0). In seven innings, he gave up five hits, no walks, one unearned run and struck out five.
The Scots' bullpen got into trouble when it gave up four runs in the eighth inning, but all that did was cut the lead to two runs.
Derek Hurt led the Scots by going 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs. Lopez had a two-run triple, while Campbell walked three times.
The teams will play the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.