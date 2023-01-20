The Maryville College men's basketball team keeps things simple for its Senior Day celebration.
As most programs do, each player’s parents walk them to the court, where they receive their senior gift in a pregame ceremony. It's nothing that’s not been done before, but a classic way, the Scots feel, to honor those important players.
The Scots also have a meaningful tradition that takes place before the festivities. The non-graduating players write each senior a letter — as short or long as they want — about their relationship and the ways they have been impacted by the other. The seniors, in turn, write a letter back to the team.
The letter writing falls in line with the simple, yet purposeful traditions Maryville College has to honor its seniors. Scots coach Raul Placeres believes that something as basic as a letter from their teammates will impact those seniors more than anything else they could put together.
“As (the seniors) get older, I think they’ll truly value those words from their teammates,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “And themselves, they write a letter back to the program about what the program has meant to them during their tenure here. It’s a reflection of the years and the time and the work put in over your time as a Scot.”
Maryville College (9-8, 4-4 CCS) will be honoring three seniors, Myles Rasnick, Kordell Kah and Charlie Cochran, before its game against Berea (11-7, 3-2 CCS) Saturday at 4 p.m. in the final leg of a five-game homestand. Though their tenures as a Scot vary in length, each senior has left an impact on Placeres and the program that will culminate in the pregame ceremony.
“It’s bittersweet sometimes, because you know we’re headed to the end of the season and knowing that those guys won’t be back next year,” Placeres said. “I’ve enjoyed coaching Charlie this year, as a transfer he’s a guy that’s been with us the least, but I’ve enjoyed coaching him. We’ve had Myles for three years and Kordell has been with me for all four years. Hopefully we’ll have a good crowd for them on Saturday and honor them before the game.”
Kah, a Knoxville native and Bearden graduate, has been with Placeres the longest of the three. His freshman year in the 2019-20 season coincided with Placeres’ first year as the Scots’ head coach.
The pair led the program to some of its finest moments in recent memory, from a USA South West Division Tournament championship in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season to its 18-1 start last year, its best to begin a season in program history.
“Kordell was with me during my first year as a head coach,” Placeres said. “We got to win our regular season and conference championship in our second year, that COVID year ...
“Kordell will go down as a successful player and a guy who you knew was competing at all times. You knew he was going to put his body on the line for the team, which is indicative because he’s close to 85-90 charges taken for his career. Obviously, he’s put his body on the line for his team.”
Rasnick joined the Scots in 2020 after starting his career at Division I ETSU. Despite his shorter career in Maryville, Rasnick’s dominance on both sides of the ball led to no shortage of recognition in 2021-22.
He was named Most Outstanding Player of the D3Hoops.com Las Vegas Invitational on his way to earning All-USA South First Team honors, a spot on the NABC All-District 6 Second Team and the USA South Defensive Player of the Year award.
Placeres poured out high praise for Rasnick, comparing him to some of the all-time greats to come out of Maryville College.
“Myles, and I hate to say it all the time because I don’t want to disrespect any of the former players in our program, but I’d say he’s one of the top three players who’s ever played at Maryville College,” Placeres said.
“He encompasses everything you want in a young man, from his work ethic to how great of a student he is to how great of a teammate he is and what he does on the floor, on both ends . . . The guy does basically everything, and it’s been a great joy to coach him these last three years.”
The Scots’ final senior, Cochran, has only been with the program for a year. He transferred to Maryville from East Texas Baptist before the 2022-23 season, but quickly carved a key role for himself.
The 6-foot-7 forward recorded a double-double in his first two games as a Scot, including a 20-point, 10-rebound game in MC’s win over Roanoke in November. He scored in double-figures in each of his first five games, capping the run with his third double-double — a 19-point, 13-board effort.
He was named the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) Player of the Week for his outstanding start to his Scots career.
Placeres could not think of a player he had ever coached that started a season the way Cochran did, a testament to how the transfer integrated himself and became an important member of the Scots and their quest to win the first CCS regular season title.
“It was as good a five-game start of any player that I’ve coached in my 12 years at the college,” Placeres said. “Charlie has been with us the least, but he has incorporated himself about as well as someone can incorporate themselves in the amount of time that he’s been with us. He’s averaging double figures, and from a numbers perspective, he’s having his best year as a college player.”
