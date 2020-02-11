Maryville College's women's basketball team will host a #BlockOutCancer game tonight when Covenant College visits Boydson Baird Gymnasium. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
In association with the USA South Athletic Conference, the event will aim to raise awareness and resources for pancreatic cancer and Greensboro College coach Randy Tuggle, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer.
In lieu of purchasing tickets for today's game, the Maryville College athletic department will ask for donations to help support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Tuggle family. Fans are encouraged to wear purple.
