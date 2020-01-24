Maryville College’s Boydson Baird Gymnasium will be busy this weekend with the men’s and women’s basketball teams hosting three games in two days. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday with the women tipping off at 2 p.m. against LaGrange. The men will oppose Methodist at approximately 4 p.m.
The women will play again on Sunday against Huntingdon at 2 p.m.
When they take the court on Saturday, the Lady Scots will be seeking their sixth consecutive victory. They have won all five of their January games by an average of 21.6 points.
Maryville (13-4, 6-2 USA South Athletic Conference) is in third place in the West Division standings. Wins on Saturday and Sunday would vault Maryville to at least a tie for second place, which is the spot to be at the end of the season because the top two teams in each division get a bye to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Junior Klaire Varney continues to lead the Lady Scots with 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.2 assists per game.
New for Maryville since its last home game is junior post player Hannah Jones. The 6-foot, 3-inch transfer came to the Lady Scots from Walters State.
Jones has played 26 minutes in the last two games and has scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The men’s game on Saturday will be a rematch of last season’s conference tournament championship game won by Maryville. The difference is Methodist is still near the top of the standings, and the Scots have fallen to near the bottom.
Maryville (3-12, 2-6) is sixth out of seven teams in the West, though it is only one game out of fourth place — the cutline for the conference tournament.
Methodist (10-6, 6-2) is in second place in the East Division.
