Maryville College has struggled on offense, defense and special teams at different times — and sometimes all at once — but for the first time all season it received contributions from all three.
The Scots logged an interception return for a touchdown, a kick return for a touchdown and two rushing scores en route to 31-26 victory over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
A Maryville College field goal set up by a fumble on North Carolina Wesleyan’s second play from scrimmage, a 99-yard interception return by sophomore defensive back Dorian Champion and a safety gave the Scots (2-5, 2-3 USA South) a 12-0 lead with 10 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Battling Bishops (3-4, 3-2) got on the board with a 32-yard field goal, but it only took 11 seconds for the Scots to extend their advantage following an 85-yard kick return by junior wide receiver Mykel Santos.
However, nothing about the 2021 campaign has come easy for Maryville College, and its second win would be no different.
NCWC responded with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Chaz Hirsch to Trey Blackwell to pull within eight. Maryville College senior quarterback Nelson Smith scored on a 26-yard scamper, but the Bishops rattled off back-to-back scoring drives to even the score at 24 with 6:50 to play.
The Scots orchestrated a seven-play, 70-yard scoring drive, the final 53 of which were picked up by junior running back Cody Estep, including his 11-yard touchdown run with 4:11 remaining.
Maryville College’s defense sealed the victory forcing the Battling Bishops into a three-and-out followed by a four-and-out, allowing a single yard over those seven plays.
MC was out-gained by NC Wesleyan, 336-314, but three takeaways — after forcing four combined through its first six games — and a special-teams score proved to be the difference.
The Scots will attempt to start their first winning streak of the season when they host LaGrange College at 2 p.m. Saturday for homecoming on Honaker Field.
